TMC MPs protest in Delhi, another planned today

Trinamool Congress MPs on Wednesday took out a protest march in Delhi towards the PM’s residence, a day after TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay’s arrest. But the MPs were detained midway and taken to Tughlaq Road police station, where they protested.

TMC MPs were asked to assemble at Parliament at 2.30 pm and the initial plan was to hold a protest in front of the Gandhi statue. However, the MPs left the Parliament complex in their respective cars.

The MPs, however, were stopped at the roundabout of Tughlaq Road police station from where they walked to the next roundabout where barricades had been put up. A bus was brought in and the MPs, after a brief struggle, ushered into it. At the Tughlaq Road police station, they unfurled the banners and protested against PM Narendra Modi and also MoS Babul Supriyo.

All 34 MPs will be in the capital Thursday too and have been asked to assemble at the residence of Dinesh Trivedi, sources said.