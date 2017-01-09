TMC MPs on sit-in in Delhi over demonetisation

TMC has intensified its protest against the Modi government’s demonetisation drive after the arrest of party MPs Tapas Paul and Sudeep Bandopadhaya in the alleged Rose Valley chit fund scam. (Express Photo) TMC has intensified its protest against the Modi government’s demonetisation drive after the arrest of party MPs Tapas Paul and Sudeep Bandopadhaya in the alleged Rose Valley chit fund scam. (Express Photo)

Continuing with the protest, TMC MPs today staged a demonstration here raising slogans against the Modi government’s demonetisation drive and arrest of party legislators in the alleged Rose Valley scam.

“We condemn conspiracy in the name of investigation and we condemn atrocities in the name of ‘notebandi’,” TMC leader Derek O’Brien told PTI as 34 Trinamool Congress MPs began the ‘dharna’ at South Avenue.

The sit-in in the national capital, which will continue till 6 PM, is part of TMC’s nation-wide protest against the Modi government.

Similar protest is being held today and will continue for three days in Bengal, Bhubaneswar, Punjab, Kishanganj, Manipur, Tripura, Assam, Jharkhand against the note ban and the suffering that is being caused to the people, according to a TMC statement.

