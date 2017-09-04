TMC MP Sultan Ahmed passes away after suffering cardiac arrest

Trinamool Congress MP Sultan Ahmed passed away this morning. Trinamool Congress MP Sultan Ahmed passed away this morning.

Trinamool Congress MP Sultan Ahmed died on Monday after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was the Union Minister of State for Tourism in the Manmohan Singh government and was elected to the 15th Lok Sabha from Uluberia (Lok Sabha constituency) on a Trinamool Congress ticket. He was 64.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee used her twitter handle to condole the death of the TMC MP.

“Shocked and deeply saddened at the passing of Sultan Ahmed sitting @AITCOfficial LS MP & my long term colleague. Condolences to his family,” Banerjee tweeted. Ahmed suffered a cardiac arrest at his house on Monday morning. He was rushed to a private hospital (Belle Vue Clinic) in Kolkata where doctors declared him brought dead.

Speaking to The Indian Express, CEO of Belle Vue Clinic, Pradeep Tandon confirmed the death of the TMC MP.

“Sultan Ahmed has expired. He had a massive cardiac arrest at his home at about 11 15 to 11 30 am. By the time he was brough here it was 12 15 pm. We strated the treatment but we had to declare him brought dead,” Tandon told the newspaper.

Ahmed had previously been a two-time Congress MLA from Entally ( in1987–91 and once again in 1996–2001) before joining Trinamool Congress.

