Sudip Bandyopadhyay’s arrest political vendetta, says wife

Trinamool Congress MLA Nayna Bandyopadhyay met her husband Sudip Bandyopadhyay on Thursday at the CBI office here and later, alleged that the arrested TMC MP was a “victim of political vendetta”.

“What evidence or proof do they have against him (Sudip)? He has been a victim of political vendetta,” she alleged, adding that her husband was arrested for “raising the demonetisation issue in Parliament”.

Alleging that the CBI did not even have the decorum to treat a mass leader, Nayna told PTI outside the CBI office, “They (CBI) called him asking him to come to their office and later, arrested him. We did not know why was he arrested. Even a local police station would not do something like this. It would at least inform the charges before making an arrest.”

The TMC MLA from the Chowringhee Assembly segment in Kolkata said she had gone to the CBI office to meet her husband who was “sick”.

“I gave him some medicines and inquired about his health.He is keeping well so far,” she added.

Expressing satisfaction over the support she and her husband were getting from the TMC rank and file, particularly from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Nayna said they had faith in the judiciary.

“My husband will come out clean. We have faith in the judiciary,” she said.

Reacting to the allegation that the TMC Parliamentary Party leader in Lok Sabha had received money from chit fund company Rose Valley Group, Nayna said, “False…totally false and baseless an allegation. Show us evidence.”

She came down heavily on the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s demonetisation decision.

“You (Modi) are saying Bharat Mata Ki Jai…but, you cannot see how the women are suffering due to this ‘note-bandi’. At least 100 people have died due to this,” she alleged.

In a bid to justify her allegation of “political vendetta”against the NDA government, the actress-turned-politician wondered why leaders of the BJP, CPI(M) and other political parties were not being arrested “for their association with chit fund companies”.

“They have only been targeting TMC leaders because of political consideration,” she alleged.