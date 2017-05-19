Rose Valley chit fund scam: TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay gets bail

Sudip Bandopadhyay, TMC leader (File Photo) Sudip Bandopadhyay, TMC leader (File Photo)

Trinamool Congress MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay has been granted bail by the Odisha High Court in the Rose Valley chit fund scam case, reported ANI on Friday. The TMC leader was also asked to deposit his passport, with 2 sureties and Rs 25 lakh. He was arrested on January 4 this year by the CBI.

Sources in the CBI said investigation had earlier told The Indian Express that Bandopadhyay had indulged in criminal conspiracy with company CMD Gautam Kundu. MP Tapas Paul was arrested in December.

The case had been registered on April 5, 2016 under IPC and Prize Chits and Money Circulation Schemes (Banning) Act-1978. It is alleged that the company had collected money illegally from people on the pretext of returning them on a higher rate of interest.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now