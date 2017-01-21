TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay continues tirade against BJP

Trinamool Congress floor leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay (File Photo) Trinamool Congress floor leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay (File Photo)

Continuing his party’s tirade against the Centre, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay on Saturday accused BJP of being behind the recent CBI arrests of TMC leaders in West Bengal over chit fund scam. “BJP is doing this (arrests of TMC leaders) aiming to finish Mamata Banerjee and TMC in West Bengal,” Sudip, undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and hospital in Cuttack, told the media.

When repeatedly asked about possible involvement of any BJP MP in the chit fund scam, Sudip refused to comment over it saying that he did not know till date on what charges the CBI has arrested him. “I have no idea as to how much (money) I have taken from the Rose Valley Company,” the TMC leader, who is the party’s chief whip in Lok Sabha said.

Sudip Bandyopadhyay was arrested by the CBI on January 4 from Kolkata for his alleged involvement in the Rs 15,000 crore Rose Valley chit fund scam. While remanded in judicial custody, the 63-year-old leader fell sick for an ailment he was suffering for last two years and was shifted in Cuttack late Friday evening for a check up and better treatment.

Sudip, who is undergoing treatment in central ICU of the hospital, is stated to be suffering from pancreas and heart ailments. “A team of doctors from the hospital are now attending to the patient and his condition is stated to be normal. A bulletin about the status of his vital organs would be made available only after analysing his reports,” Hospital Superintendent Prof PC Rath said, adding a private hospital had advised him a health check-up once in three weeks.