TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay arrested in Rose Valley scam

Trinamool Congress MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay was on Tuesday arrested by the CBI after questioning in the Rose Valley chit fund scam case. The arrest came soon after another party MP Tapas Pal, accused in the same case, was sent to police custody.

Earlier in the day, Bandyopadhyay told media, “I said I will come to face CBI interrogation to know what is against me”. He also alleged political vendetta against him and the Trinamool Congress party by the NDA-ruled Central government.

Rose Valley scam, which was also being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate, encompasses a larger amount of money swindling as compared to the Saradha case.

