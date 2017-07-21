TMC MP on bail attacks BJP for stifling the voice of Opposition

TMC member Sudip Bandyopadhyay (Source: PTI/File) TMC member Sudip Bandyopadhyay (Source: PTI/File)

Trinamool Congress MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay today launched a scathing attack against the BJP government for trying to stifle the voice of opposition with its “brute majority”. Bandyopadhyay, the Lok Sabha leader of the party, was addressing for the first time after he was arrested by the CBI in connection with a ponzi scam in January, this year and subsequently released on bail.

“The BJP has a huge majority in Parliament today. But don’t try to destroy the opposition with this brute majority. This is what is called the evil of brute majority. In a democracy we should appreciate constructive opposition as it strengthens parliamentary democracy,” he said at the party’s Martyrs’ Day rally here.

Bandopadhyay, who is the leader of the TMC parliamentary party in the Lok Sabha, said that the country was going through a tumultuous phase. “The country is going through a turmoil as never before has the country faced such a situation. We all need to stand up and fight against this instability,” he said.

He also decried attempts being made to divide Bengal. “At a time when Bengal is moving forward, efforts are being made to instigate the people of Darjeeling. Under no circumstances will we allow Bengal to be divided,” he asserted.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App