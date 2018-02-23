TMC MP gets show-cause notice from party for posting on Subhas Chandra Bose, Mahatma Gandhi

TMC MP Anupam Hazra. (Source: Anupam Hazra/Facebook) TMC MP Anupam Hazra. (Source: Anupam Hazra/Facebook)

The Trinamool Congress today issued a show-cause notice to party MP Anupam Hazra for his controversial Facebook post comparing Mahatma Gandhi with Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. Hazra in a Facebook post last week had said he has a ”problem in accepting Mahatma Gandhi as the Father of the Nation”.

”I feel had Mr Gandhi and Mr Nehru not victimized Netaji, then he would have been conferred the title (father of the nation).”

TMC Secretary General Partha Chatterjee said, ”We have repeatedly cautioned him (Hazra) and asked him not to make any sort of comment which may dent the image of the party. “But he has been constantly making statements which are harmful for the party.”

Chatterjee told reporters, ”He has been given a show-cause notice and has been asked to give us a reply within next week.”

Hazra, a first-time TMC MP from Bolpur constituency in Birbhum district who has courted controversies in the past too, had in another Facebook post last night expressed his displeasure over being branded as ”anti-party”.

TMC Birbhum district president Anubrata Mandal has criticised Hazra for his comments.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App