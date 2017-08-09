Democracy threatened under BJP govt, ‘BJP quit India in 2019’ will be TMC’s slogan: Mamata Banerjee

TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses the Martyrs’ rally in Kolkata on Friday organised to commemorate the death of 13 Youth Congress workers killed in the Police firing in 1993. (Source: PTI) TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses the Martyrs’ rally in Kolkata on Friday organised to commemorate the death of 13 Youth Congress workers killed in the Police firing in 1993. (Source: PTI)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee slammed the BJP-led government at the Centre saying ‘BJP quit India in 2019′ will be Trinamool Congress’ slogan. In a statement to news agency PTI, Banerjee said, “Democracy, secularism and rights of people are threatened under BJP govt at the Centre. We will work with all opposition parties, and ‘BJP quit India in 2019′ will be our slogan.” Mamata Banerjee had earlier called for a national alliance before Lok Sabha polls to oust the BJP from power. She had said that West Bengal is ready to back anyone who opposes the BJP. Banerjee had also called for ‘BJP Bharat Choro’ programme from August 7.

Speaking at a mammoth rally in Kolkata to commemorate July 21 Martyrs’ Day, Banerjee had said, “Bengal is with Soniaji (Congress chief Sonia Gandhi). We are with Nitishji (Nitish Kumar), we are with Arvind (Arvind Kejriwal), Laluji (Lalu Prasad), Navinji( Navin Patnaik). We will support anyone who opposes BJP. There will is a grand alliance formed before the Lok Sabha polls. Big brother (BJP) will be ousted from power in the next Lok Sabha polls.”

“Those who are thinking 2019 (Lok Sabha) is in their pocket, are wrong. There is a big hole in that pocket. Modi will get only 30 per cent of the votes. We take it as a challenge to drive BJP out,” she said. The West Bengal chief minister announced the ‘BJP Bharat Charo’ programme, which will be held from August 9 to August 30, where workers would take out rallies and hold public meetings highlighting the BJP government’s failure throughout Bengal. She also announced a series of political programmes in the state targeting primarily BJP, who she blamed for spreading of communal hatred not only in Bengal but throughout the country.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd