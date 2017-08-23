TMC leader’s house blown off in Bengal district

The house of a local TMC leader at a village, near here, in Birbhum district was blown off under unknown circumstances on Wednesday. The house belonging to the Trinamool Congress leader Seikh Ainus, a resident of Baraban village in the Lokpur police station area, was destroyed in the explosion at around 7 in the morning, the police said.

The police is yet to ascertain the cause of the blast and whether it was triggered by a bomb. Reporters are barred from going near the house by a section of villagers.

However, the villagers alleged that the blast had been caused by an LPG gas cylinder. They rushed to the spot upon hearing a bang and embarked on dousing the fire which had engulfed the house. Soon a huge police force reached the spot, a senior officer of the district police said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App