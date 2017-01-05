TMC leaders file FIR against CBI over Sandip Bandyopadhyay’s arrest

Another TMC leader Chandrima Bhattacharya too alleged conspiracy and filed an FIR adding that the CBI did not have any evidence to execute the arrest. (File Photo) Another TMC leader Chandrima Bhattacharya too alleged conspiracy and filed an FIR adding that the CBI did not have any evidence to execute the arrest. (File Photo)

Arrested TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay’s wife, Nayana, on Tuesday night filed an FIR against the CBI over his arrest in connection with the Rose Valley chit fund case. In it, she alleged that the CBI had not informed any family member of where her husband would be taken. She alleged political conspiracy. Another TMC leader Chandrima Bhattacharya too alleged conspiracy and filed an FIR adding that the CBI did not have any evidence to execute the arrest.

The CBI, TMC maintains, is being used by the Centre as an agent to oppose political opposition. Speaking to Indian Express, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee had said, “The Centre can’t tolerate any opposition. We are speaking out against Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, which is why the CBI is attacking us now.”

Kolkata police officers said that this was the first time that a ruling party member was lodging a case against the agency in Bengal, in recent history.

The TMC has its workers, mic in hand, reminding people of the many controversies that CBI had been embroiled in. Most notable is the 2013 judgement of the Guwhati High Court, later struck down by the Supreme Court, that deemed the investigating agency “unconstitutional”.

“The CBI may or may not be unconstitutional but to be utilised simply to further political interest of the ruling party can’t be thought of as being constitutional,” said a senior TMC leader. “The CBI is supposed to be autonomous. But in this case, it is clear that there is a clear line that unites all of those who are arrested or investigated by CBI.”

Party leaders maintained that this angle will be a vital element of Mamata Banerjee’s planned nationwide protests from next week. “Why was it that TMC heard nothing or Rose Valley for so long? As long as we supported GST, there was no evidence against our MPs. Then, suddenly, we raised our voice against demonetisation and the arrests begin happening. Is this governance or a petulant child reacting to not getting everything he wants?,” said a TMC leader.