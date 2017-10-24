TMC in complete disarray after Mukul Roy resignation : BJP

Suspended Trinamool Congress leader Mukul Roy. (PTI Photo) Suspended Trinamool Congress leader Mukul Roy. (PTI Photo)

BJP national general secretary Arun Singh today claimed that the Trinamool Congress was in “complete disarray” since Mukul Roy decided to quit and criticised the “politics of vendetta” followed by the TMC.

He, however, dodged questions about Roy joining the BJP and said the decision on it would be taken by the party’s central leadership. Sources in the BJP had earlier said that the party was likely to induct Roy, who also quit his Rajya Sabha membership, by the first week of November.

“The Trinamool Congress is in complete disarray after Mukul Roy decided to quit the party. Roy is a mass leader and a good organiser. He has played a vital role in the growth of the party,” Singh told reporters here.

Criticising the TMC, he alleged “The kind of vendetta politics that the TMC is pursuing in (West) Bengal is completely unacceptable in a democracy. In Bengal, BJP workers are being arrested in false cases and being killed. In a democracy such kind of politics is never acceptable and the people will give a befitting reply to it.”

