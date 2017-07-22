TMC govt responsible for unrest in Darjeeling: Kailash Vijayvargiya 

BJP national secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya. (File Photo) BJP national secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya. (File Photo)

BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Saturday alleged that the Mamata Banerjee government is responsible for the ongoing unrest over demands for a separate Gorkhaland in Darjeeling hills. Vijayvargiya alleged that the Trinamool Congress government was not interested in solving the unrest in Darjeeling hills.

On the CID summoning him, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Roopa Ganguly and two other leaders in connection with the Jalpaiguri child trafficking case, he termed it “political vendetta” by the TMC government.

Talking to reporters at Bagdogra airport in Siliguri he said he would file case against the West Bengal CID for summoning him the in the Jalpaiguri child trafficking case.

