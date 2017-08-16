TMC govt not serious in tackling flood situation, wants to siphon money : BJP

“The Centre has extended all help. But the TMC government is interested in more and more money so that leaders of the ruling party can siphon it,” he alleged. “The Centre has extended all help. But the TMC government is interested in more and more money so that leaders of the ruling party can siphon it,” he alleged.

BJP today denied West Bengal government’s allegations that the Centre was not helping the state in tackling flood situation and said that it was the TMC government in the state that was “not serious” and was trying to pass the buck by blaming the central government.

“The state government itself is not serious in tackling the situation and it is blaming the Centre. There is no proper coordination between the ministers and the officers working at the ground level,” state BJP president Dilip Ghosh said. “The Centre has extended all help. But the TMC government is interested in more and more money so that leaders of the ruling party can siphon it,” he alleged.

Demanding that the state convene an all party meeting to discuss the situation, Ghosh said “What are the state ministers doing? The state should take immediate action to provide relief to those who are affected by the flood.”

The floods have claimed seven lives so far in the region, while about one lakh people were affected in the five districts – 60,000 of them in Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri alone.

Referring to the Darjeeling situation, Ghosh urged the state government to initiate the dialogue process so that normalcy could be restored in the hills. “GJM has withdrawn the hunger strike. So I feel that the state should also initiate the dialogue process so that normalcy can be restored in the hills.

“Instead of making speeches, the state government should initiate talks. We should try to understand the situation of the people in the hills who are facing a shutdown for last two months,” he added.

