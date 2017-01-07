TMC fomenting communal tension in Bengal, says BJP

Amit Shah, Narendra modi and Arun Jaitley at the BJP national executive meeting in Delhi Friday. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey) Amit Shah, Narendra modi and Arun Jaitley at the BJP national executive meeting in Delhi Friday. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

The political resolution adopted by the BJP national executive on Friday accused the Trinamool Congress of “appeasement politics”, “fascist oppression” and fomenting “communal tension”. The resolution devoted several paragraphs to West Bengal — where Assembly elections are more than four years away. In fact it was the TMC, the ruling party in Bengal, that was the primary political party targeted in the document.

“In states like Bengal normal functioning of political activity has become difficult under the draconian TMC rule. Attacks on political workers of the BJP have increased in Bengal and Kerala. The recent attacks on BJP headquarters in Kolkata and scores of other places in Bengal point to the extreme and violent form of political intolerance practised by the ruling TMC. Dozens of Karyakartas were injured in these attacks…,” the resolution read.

The document — proposed by Home Minister Rajnath Singh and seconded by Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh and BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha, a former Bengal BJP president — said: “Extreme appeasement politics of the governments in the states have led to sever(e) communal tension and strife in these states. Government machinery has been misused to allow the perpetrators of communal violence go scot-free if not clandestinely support them. The failure of the TMC government in Bengal in safeguarding the majority law-abiding community is most glaring in the recent Dhulagarh riots where the rioters went about torching houses and shouting slogans like Pakistan Zindabad while the state police had looked the other way. The NE (national executive) bemoans the silence of the larger public institutions like media and intelligentsia over the fascist oppression of fundamental political rights in these states. Their silence is baffling.”

Expressing sympathy for victims of communal and political violence, the national executive warned it would “intensify” democratic protests in Bengal and Kerala. It slammed the Congress for the Parliament session washout and accused the opposition of practising the politics of obstruction and obfuscation.

The national executive congratulated the PM and Union Cabinet on the cross-border surgical strikes. It also commended the armed forces and came down heavily on Pakistan. “Terrorism is today seen by the democratic and civilised world as a scourge whereas Pakistan continues to use it as state policy. It continues to push terrorists into India and other countries and engages in terror attacks and promotes violent insurgent and separatist movement in J&K. The surgical strikes ordered by the Prime Minister and total rejection of the separatist agenda by the people and governments of J&K and the Centre are a categorical assertion to Pakistan that its ulterior designs shall never succeed and the government led by PM Modi will continue to demonstrate zero tolerance for terrorism; and it reserves every right to respond to such threats in an appropriate and out-of-the-box manner in future also,” read the resolution.

From the inclusion of PM Narendra Modi in the list of 10 most popular leaders in Time magazine to the BJP’s win in Assam and its forming a government in Arunachal, all were mentioned as successes of 2016. “BJP’s landslide victory in the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation elections needs special mention,” the resolution said. It also supported the PM’s call for simultaneous elections to central and state legislatures.