TMC Elections 2017: Thane, the only black spot for BJP as Shiv Sena wins majority

The Shiv Sena won a majority in the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) Thursday after a gap of several elections, pushing a resurgent BJP to third place to dominate the House and doing away with the need to join hands with its former ally.

While the Shiv Sena emerged as the single largest party in the previous civic body elections, this is the first time that it has managed to win 67 out of 131 wards. The NCP did not improve its tally from five years ago, staying at 34 seats, while the BJP’s share dropped to 23.

The AIMIM made its debut, winning three wards in Mumbra, the only area it had fielded candidates in. The Congress’ tally dropped to three wards. The MNS drew a blank after having won seven wards in 2012.

Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde attributed the win to the work that the party had done in the city. “We did not work to take credit. We work to give people the facilities they need. The Shiv Sena has been there for the people during the best and worst of times,” he said. Shinde said that the Sena would ensure that infrastructure keeps pace with what he described is a “rapidly growing city”.

Former mayor, the Shiv Sena’s H S Patil, had fielded his daughter-in-law, who lost to the BJP candidate, while its deputy mayor Rajendra Sapte also lost out. There was also an upset for influential NCP leader Devram Bhoir, who had four family members contesting. All of them lost. Thane MP Rajan Vichare’s wife Nandini was victorious while his nephew Mandar lost.