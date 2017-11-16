TMC does not support Anubrata Mondal’s comment: Partha Chatterjee

TMC general secretary and West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee (File) TMC general secretary and West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee (File)

The Trinamool Congress leadership on Thursday said the party does not endorse the comments of its Birbhum leader Anubrata Mondal against Opposition leaders and threatening to “break their legs”, party sources said.

Senior TMC leader and West Bengal minister Firhad Hakim, who is the party’s in-charge in Birbhum district, has been asked to convey the message that he should refrain from making such statements, the sources said. “The party doesn’t endorse such statements. We have already informed him our stand. We don’t support such comments,” TMC secretary general and state Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said.

Mondol had on Wednesday alleged that Leader of Opposition Abdul Mannan and senior CPI-M leader Bikash Bhattacharya were trying to “play dirty politics” with land near Bolpur in Birbhum district where the state government has decided to set up a university and housing project.

“I don’t know who is Mannan or who is a big CPI-M leader. If they come again their legs will be broken”, Mondol, who is the TMC Birbhum district president had said in front of the police.

