TMC demands state funding of elections to end black money

Trinamool Congress in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday demanded state funding of elections to end black money and corporate funding in the political system.

Raising the issue through a Zero Hour mention, TMC’s Dola Sen said her party has during its 18 years of existence stood for electoral reforms and state funding of elections.

The government, she said, should take time-bound steps in that direction.

She slammed the Budget announcement for a cap of Rs 2000 on anonymous cash donations as a “decorative gimmick” and said the proposed Electoral Bonds will mean corporates buy the instruments and give to political parties.

“There is no upper limit for any political party to receive donation,” she said asking how the identity of the donor will remain anonymous given the privacy laws in the country.

“Everything they (the government) do is for short-term, I hope they will take a long-term view,” she said asking the government to come up with a transparent system of electoral funding.

JD(U)’s Harivansh raised the issue of Rs 3,700 crore online ponzy scam in Noida saying over 6 lakh people have been duped.

He wanted the government to make strict laws to detect such companies in the beginning itself and not after six years.

BJP’s Prabhat Jha supported him saying an inquiry should be launched into the “big names including filmstars” allegedly involved in the case.

SP’s Vishambhar Prasad Nishad raised the issue of illegal sand mining on Uttar Pradesh-Madhya Pradesh border.