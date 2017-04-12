TMC councillor files police complaint against Yogesh Varshney

Aligarh BJYM leader Yogesh Varshney/WB CM Mamata Banerjee. ANI photo Aligarh BJYM leader Yogesh Varshney/WB CM Mamata Banerjee. ANI photo

A Trinamool Congress counsellor on Wednesday lodged a police complaint against BJP youth wing leader Yogesh Varshney for announcing a Rs 11 lakh bounty on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s head.

Manjushree Majumdar, Trinamool Congress counsellor of ward no 83 in the Kalighat area, where the Chief Minister resides, lodged a complaint with the Kalighat Police Station against Varshney, a senior officer of the Force said.

“We have received a complaint from the counsellor of ward no 83 against Varshney. We are looking into it,” he said.

Varshney on wednesday offered a bounty of Rs 11 lakh for TMC chief Banerjee’s head after the police in West Bengal used batons to disperse a rally raising slogans in praise of Lord Rama on Hanuman Jayanti.

