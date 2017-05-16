TMC, BJP supporters clash in Hooghly

The TMC and the BJP both lodged complaints against each other at the Chinsurah police station, Sukesh Jain, SP Hooghly said adding an investigation was being conducted. (Representational Image) The TMC and the BJP both lodged complaints against each other at the Chinsurah police station, Sukesh Jain, SP Hooghly said adding an investigation was being conducted. (Representational Image)

Trinamool Congress and BJP supporters clashed on Tuesday at Hooghly More at Bandel over a BJP street-corner meeting that was allegedly stopped midway by TMC workers. BJP district president Bhaskar Bhattacharya alleged that his party held a street-corner meeting at Kajidanga which was stopped by TMC supporters. In protest, he said, party workers blocked Hooghly More, provoking TMC workers, led by Tapas Chakraborty, to beat up Yuba Morcha district president Suresh Shaw.

Shaw was admitted to Chinsurah Imambara Hospital.

TMC’s Chinsurah MLA Asit Mazumdar countered Bhattacharya’s contention, saying that BJP workers provoked his party’s supporters.

The TMC and the BJP both lodged complaints against each other at the Chinsurah police station, Sukesh Jain, SP Hooghly said adding an investigation was being conducted.

