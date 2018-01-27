TMC asks why PM Narendra Modi is silent over attack on school bus

Violent protesters demanding ban on Padmaavat had targeted a school bus at Gurugram. (Source: Express Photo) Violent protesters demanding ban on Padmaavat had targeted a school bus at Gurugram. (Source: Express Photo)

Questioning the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the attack on school bus by ‘Padmaavat’ protesters, senior Trinamool Congress leader Partha Chatterjee on Saturday said the freedom of speech is under threat under the BJP rule. Protesters allegedly belonging to fringe Rajput group Karni Sena pelted stones at a school bus carrying children shattering its windows. However, no injury was reported on the January 24 incident at Gurugram.

“If something happens outside India, the Prime Minister is very fast in tweeting about it. But he is silent when divisive elements are creating a ruckus all over the country,” he said. “We condemn the way the Centre is trying to interfere in our freedom of speech and expression. The freedom of speech is under threat in the BJP rule,” Chatterjee told reporters.

