TMC announces continuous movement in Tripura to oust Left Front

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. PTI Photo

Trinamool Congress on Tuesday announced that it would launch a continuous movement in Tripura to “restore democracy” by ousting the Left Front government in the state assembly elections scheduled for 2018. “Only insistent movement can oust the corrupt Marxist government from power. The way TMC led by Mamata Banerjee has ousted the Marxist government from power in West Bengal, Tripura too would follow the example,” president of the newly formed Tripura unit of the party, Asish Saha told reporters.

Banerjee had formed a 74-member Tripura Pradesh unit of TMC with Saha as its president on Monday.

Saha alleged that the state’s employees were deprived because the recommendations of the sixth pay commission were not implemented. Besides, a large number of youths were unemployed and crime against women was very high in Tripura.

He announced that TMC supporters and activists would demonstrate before the RBI office here on January 3 against demonetisation, which caused “limitless inconveniences to the people”.

A nine-member state coordination committee with all the six TMC MLAs and former Tripura chief minister Samir Ranjan Barman was announced by party supremo Mamata Banerjee. Ratan Chakraborty is its chairman and Surajit Datta the convenor.

Six Congress MLAs led by former leader of opposition Sudip Roy Burman had earlier this year defected in protest against the party’s electoral alliance with the Left Front in West Bengal.