TMC alleges nexus between Tripura CM and PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi (File Photo)

The Tripura Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Wednesday alleged that a clandestine nexus between Chief Minister Manik Sarkar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has prevented agencies from probing corruption by Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) in the state. TMC MLA and former Leader of Opposition, Sudip Roy Burman, and state TMC President, Asish Saha, at press conference, claimed that despite alerting the government on chit fund companies and NBFCs cheating depositors, the government did not take any action against them because the leaders of the ruling CPI-M were directly heading those companies.

To a question, he said, the arrest of TMC MP Sudip Bandopaddhyay in Kolkata by CBI was politically motivated. The TMC alleged that the Tripura CM had himself inaugurated the Rose Valley amusement park in Agartala, in 2008 and that park was still open as government did not take any action against them.

Burman alleged that though the state government wrote to CBI for investigating 27 cases on May 12, 2013, the name of Rose Valley group was not included. Later on May 27, 2013, the state government again requested CBI to take up 10 more cases, where the names of Rose Valley group was included, but a very meagre amount was shown as a result of which the probe agency did not accept the cases, he claimed.

Burman claimed that he had requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi in April 2015 to send a CBI team to probe activities of NBFCs in Tripura and the Prime Minister himself acknowledged the receipt of the letter but did not take any action against any chit fund group in the state. “It is clear that there is a clandestine nexus between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Manik Sarkar as a result of which the Prime Minister also did not take any action against the chit fund companies and CPI-M party’s involvement with chit fund groups,” Burman alleged.

Burman said, “We demand that the central government should engage ED and CBI to investigate all matters against chit fund companies which have been referred by the state government.”