TMC activist shot dead during tribal cooperative society polls

Balaram Mondal (45) was shot around a kilometre away from the place where polling was held for the LAMPS cooperative society, local residents said (Source: Google Maps) Balaram Mondal (45) was shot around a kilometre away from the place where polling was held for the LAMPS cooperative society, local residents said (Source: Google Maps)

A Trinamool Congress activist was shot dead in a clash, which broke out during the elections to a local tribal cooperative society in Alinagar village in Birbhum district. Balaram Mondal (45) was shot around a kilometre away from the place where polling was held for the LAMPS cooperative society, local residents said.

Apart from ruling TMC nominees, candidates backed by opposition BJP and CPI(M) had also filed their candidature for the polls to the cooperative society. Residents also informed that bombs were hurled indiscriminately while the polling process was on.

Claiming Balaram as a TMC member, party district president Anubrata Mondal alleged “BJP, CPI(M) and Maoists have joined hands to attack our workers. They have brought in large catches of arms and ammunition in the area.”

Dismissing the allegations, BJP district president Ramkrishna Roy said “Balaram was gunned down by goons hired by TMC. Since morning they created terror and the local tribal people tried to resist them.” District Superintendent of Police N Sudheerkumar said “One person has been killed in the clash. We have started investigation.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App