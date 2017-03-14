Titagarh Wagons’ MD Umesh Chowdhary elected new chairman of CII

Vice-chairman and managing director of Titagarh Wagons Ltd Umesh Chowdhary has been elected as the new chairman of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Eastern Region, for the year 2017-18.

Chowdhary’s Titagarh Group is headquartered in Kolkata and has four manufacturing plants in the state, two in northern India, one in France and another in Italy.

Titagarh is the largest wagon manufacturing company in India and France with a combined capacity of producing more than 10,000 wagons per year.

Jagi Mangat Panda, managing director of Ortel Communications Ltd, has become the new deputy chairperson of CII, Eastern Region, for the same year. Panda is the co-founder of Ortel Communications Ltd, holds a bachelors degree in biology and chemistry from Osmania University, Hyderabad.

She also holds a masters degree in Business Administration from IIM, Ahmedabad. She has been awarded and recognised as the “Young Global Leader” at the World Economic Forum in 2008.

Their names were announced at the first meeting of the reconstituted Eastern Regional Council in Kolkata recently, CII sources said.