Tirupur MP V Sathabama latest to join Panneerselvam camp

O Panneerselvam at his residence in Chennai on Friday. PTI O Panneerselvam at his residence in Chennai on Friday. PTI

Tirupur MP Sathyabama is the latest AIADMK member to join the O Panneerselvam camp. Panneerselvam now has the support of four MPs, out of a total of 50. The trickle of support seems to be growing steadily for the interim chief minister as Tamil Nadu Minister for Education K Pandiarajan and party spokesperson C Ponnaiyan left the V K Sasikala camp and extended their support to Panneerselvam.

The Panneerselvam faction is hopeful of gaining support from AIADMK members. ” Our number will be more than what it is today and it will land at 135″, Pandiarajan said to ANI today.

Amid reports that MLAs in the Sasikala camp have been asked to stay at a resort ahead of a meeting with the AIADMK General Secretary without mobile phones or outside contact, so as to prevent losing any more party members to Panneerselvam as well as majority in a possible floor test, Pandiarajan said that he is in touch with “at least 20 of them”, adding, ” I don’t think phones are switched off.”

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd