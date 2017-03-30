Triple talaq case: Supreme Court refers matter to constitution bench, hearing on May 11

Representational imaga. Express Photo Representational imaga. Express Photo

The Supreme Court on Thursday referred the triple talaq issue to the constitution bench. The hearing in the case will begin on May 11. Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi plea to hear the case before the summer vacation was rejected by the apex court. A five-member bench will be constituted by the top court to hear the matter.

The controversial divorce practice involves the husband repeating the word “talaq” three times. The Supreme Court will be hearing a clutch of petitions demanding a ban on the practice. Earlier, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) opposed the petitions, claiming that it would infringe their religious beliefs. According to news agency ANI, the practice has been abolished by many Muslim-majority countries such as Pakistan and Indonesia.

