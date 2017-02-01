‘Tireless campaigner’ E Ahamed’s services to nation will be remembered: President Pranab Mukherjee

Condoling the demise of former union minister and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader E. Ahamed, President Pranab Mukherjee on Wednesday said the former was a tireless campaigner for the welfare of underprivileged, adding that his services to the nation would be long remembered.

“Heartfelt condolences over sad demise of IUML President, former Minister and MP, #EAhamed, who was a friend and colleague of long years,” President Mukherjee tweeted.

Watch what else is making news

“EAhamed was a tireless campaigner for welfare of underprivileged, his services to the nation will be long remembered,” he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Finance Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders have also condoled the demise of Ahamed.

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi and party leader Ahmed Patel have also condoled Ahamed’s demise.

The mortal remains of Ahamed, who passed away in the wee hours of Wednesday morning at the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest in the Parliament yesterday, will be taken to his residence here so the public can pay their homage, post which his remains will be flown to Kannur, his hometown.

The senior minister was admitted in a critical condition after suffering a cardiac arrest during the President’s address in both Houses on Tuesday.

Earlier, Congress Party president Sonia Gandhi and vice-president Rahul Gandhi had visited the ailing politician in the hospital. Later, he was shifted to the RML trauma centre’s ICU where he was put on ventilator.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also inquired about his health. Ahamed had served as Minister of State for External Affairs in the previous UPA government.