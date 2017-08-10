Tiranaga Samman Yatra of Jharkhand Journalist Association flagged off

Latest News
Journalists from Telengana, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and from other states would join the Yatra, Jharkhand Journalist Association release said. Chief Minister's Principal Secretary, Sanjay Kumar was also present at the occasion.

By: PTI | Ranchi | Published:August 10, 2017 10:39 pm
The ‘Tiranga Samman Yatra’ of Jharkhand Journalist Association was today flagged off by Urban Development Minister C P Singh at Ranchi. The flag will be unfurled at Lal Chowk in Srinagar on the Independence Day, an association release said. Others present on the occasion were the Chief Minister’s Principal Secretary, Sanjay Kumar, Information and Public Relations Department director Ram Laxman Prasad Gupta, Dainik Bhaskar’s editor Amarkant, Pioneer’s editor Anupam Shasank, senior journalist Devendra Singh and others, the release said.

Journalists from Telengana, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and from other states would join the Yatra, the release said.

