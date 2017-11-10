Tipu Sultan Jayanti in Karnataka LIVE updates: Heavy security in place, Section 144 imposed in Kodagu ahead of celebrations

Tipu Jayanti 2017: The historical evidence on the ‘Tiger of Mysore’ can be read as competing narratives. Tipu Jayanti 2017: The historical evidence on the ‘Tiger of Mysore’ can be read as competing narratives.

The Congress government in Karnataka is celebrating Tipu Jayanti on Friday amid tight security. The Siddaramaiah-led government in Karnataka has been celebrating the birth anniversary of the 18the century Mysore ruler for the past three years to honour him as a freedom fighter. Tipu Sultan died fighting the British in 1979. Right-wing Hindu groups, however, are opposed to the celebrations as they see Tipu Sultan as a barabaric ruler who carried out forceful conversions.

10.40 am: A descendant of Tipu Sultan had demanded an unconditional apology from Union minister Anantkumar Hegde for describing the the ruler as a “mass rapist” and “brutal killer”. Hegde made the comment when he asked not to be invited for celebrations on Tipu Sultan Jayanti. Read more here.

10.30 am: Demanding that India’s history should be rewritten, BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya had said there should be a debate on Tipu Sultan.

Tipu Jayanti 2017: People from various Hindu organisation take part in a protest against celebration of Tipu Jayanti by Karnataka Government, in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (PTI Photo) Tipu Jayanti 2017: People from various Hindu organisation take part in a protest against celebration of Tipu Jayanti by Karnataka Government, in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)

10.20 am: BJP leaders have said the Tipu Jayanti celebrations are “a deliberate attempt to stoke communal tensions” and “a blatant attempt at vote bank politics”. Opposing historical narratives have frequently been used as ammunition in political battles — a tendency that has quickened alongside calls for “rewriting” Indian history in a “nationalist” mould. Read more here.

10.15 am: Last week, Karnataka High Court asked if the expenditure to be incurred on Tipu Jayanti celebrations had the “authority” of the state budget. View From The Right: Tipu, the tyrant? Read the opinion here.

9.55 am: BJP workers in the state had threatened to stage protests on November 10 against the celebration of Tipu Jayanti.

9.50 am: A resident of the Kodagu region of Karnataka, K P Manjunath, had filed the plea for a stay on the celebration of Tipu Sultan’s birth anniversary by the Congress government, citing incidents of violence that occurred in Kodagu in 2015 during Tipu Jayanti celebrations and the historical animosity among the people of the region towards the 18th century ruler. On Tuesday, the Karnataka High Court division bench rejected a plea against celebration of the birth anniversary of the 18th century ruler of Mysore.

Stones thrown at a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation bus in Madikeri, during protest against Tipu Jayanti celebrations pic.twitter.com/SgZQ9iD9wH — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2017

9.40 am: Section 144 has been imposed in Kodagu ahead of Tipu Jayanti celebrations. The District Administration officials said the security has been tightened, reported ANI.

9.35 am: Stones thrown at a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation bus in Madikeri during protests against Tipu Jayanti celebrations. In 2015, right-wing groups clashed with Muslim groups that took out a rally to Madikeri town in Kodagu district.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd