Karnataka High Court rejects plea to stay Tipu Sultan Jayanti celebrations

A division bench of Karnataka High Court on Tuesday rejected a plea against celebration of the birth anniversary of Tipu Sultan, the 18th century ruler of Mysore, by the Karnataka government on November 10.

A resident of the Kodagu region of Karnataka, K P Manjunath, had filed the plea for a stay on the celebration of Tipu Sultan’s birth anniversary by the Congress government, citing incidents of violence that occurred in Kodagu in 2015 during Tipu Jayanti celebrations and the historical animosity among the people of the region towards the 18th century ruler.

A division bench of the high court comprising Chief Justice H G Ramesh and Justice P S Dinesh Kumar rejected the plea for imposing a stay on the celebrations of Tipu Jayanti in the Kodagu region. The court had earlier asked the petitioner to find out whether the expenditure towards the celebration is formally budgeted by the state government.

The Congress government in Karnataka has been celebrating Tipu Jayanti over the past three years to honour him as a freedom fighter. In 2015, right-wing Hindu groups opposed to the celebrations clashed with Muslim groups that took out a rally to Madikeri town in Kodagu district.

Petitioner Manjunath argued that Tipu Sultan killed thousands of Kodavas through treachery while fighting the British.

While rejecting the interim plea for a stay on this year’s celebrations, the high court has adjourned the hearing into the main prayer against the celebration of Tipu Jayanti by four weeks and has asked the Karnataka government to file its response.

The BJP has threatened to stage protests on November 10 against the celebration of Tipu Jayanti.

