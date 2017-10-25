Tipu Sultan among ‘formidable soldiers’ from Karnataka, died a historic death fighting British: President Ram Nath Kovind

Ram Nath Kovind said Tipu Sultan died a heroic death fighting the British. (Source: ANI photo) Ram Nath Kovind said Tipu Sultan died a heroic death fighting the British. (Source: ANI photo)

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday listed Tipu Sultan, the 18th century ruler of Mysore, among the “formidable soldiers” from Karnataka. In a speech to mark the diamond jubilee celebrations of the Vidhana Soudha – the Karnataka legislature building – the President said Tipu Sultan “died a heroic death fighting the British”.

He made the remarks even as the ruling Congress government in Karnataka and the opposition BJP are at loggerheads with each other over the state government’s plans to celebrate the birth anniversary of the controversial ruler. Kovind’s remarks are in contradiction to the state BJP’s stand on Tipu Sultan.

“Tipu Sultan died a heroic death fighting the British. He was also a pioneer in the development and use of Mysore rockets in warfare. This technology was later adopted by the Europeans,” the President said while listing formidable soldiers who have originated from Karnataka.

“Karnataka is a land of formidable soldiers. Krishnadevaraya was the greatest ruler of the Vijayanagara empire and remains an inspiration for all Indians. Kempegowda was the founder of Bengaluru. Rani Chennamma of Kittur and Rani Abakka led among the earliest battles against colonial powers,” the President said. “More recently, two of our finest army chiefs Field Marshal K M Cariappa and General K S Thimayya were sons of Karnataka,” he said.

The opposition BJP in Karnataka has been opposing the annual plan of the Karnataka government to celebrate the birth anniversary of Tipu Sultan and is threatening major protests in the state on November 10 if the state goes ahead with the celebrations.

The BJP and its affiliated right wing organisations label Tipu Sultan as a “religious bigot” and have opposed celebrations of his birth anniversary in recent times although leaders of the party have participated in Tipu Jayanti celebrations in the past.

The office of Ananth Kumar Hegde, the Minister of State for skill development and entrepreneurship in the Narendra Modi government, recently wrote to the chief minister seeking omission of Hegde’s name from official announcements of Tipu Sultan’s birth anniversary celebrations. “Tipu was anti-Kannada and anti-Hindu and history says this. The celebrations of Tipu Jayanti last year resulted in law and order problems in the state. The decision of the government to celebrate the birth anniversary of a divisive leader is condemned by the minister,” states a letter from the minister’s office to the Karnataka government.

Last year, the Tipu Jayanti celebrations in Karnataka was marred by clashes on communal lines between Muslims from outfits like the Popular Front of India and members of right wing groups like the Bajrang Dal and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad in the Kodagu region of the state.

A 67-year-old VHP activist D S Kutappa was killed after he fell while trying to flee stone pelting by pro-Tipu Sultan campaigners during the clashes while a PFI worker was shot dead by a local as protesters were passing through a region in the district.

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah has termed the BJP’s opposition to Tipu Jayanti celebration as “doublespeak” as, he said, many BJP leaders like state president B S Yeddyurappa, former chief minister Jagadish Shettar and former deputy chief minister R Ashok have participated in Tipu Jayanti events when the BJP was in power in Karnataka.

“It is a decision of the Karnataka government to celebrate the birth anniversary of Tipu Sultan. Those who oppose it do not know the constitution. The BJP is trying to politicise the issue ahead of the elections. Is Tipu Sultan not a Kannadiga? Did he not fight four battles against the British? He sacrificed his children in the battles because he refused to surrender. Tipu was a Muslim alright but he fought against the British and died a martyr’s death. Is this not true?” Siddaramaiah said in a reaction this week to BJP opposition to plans to celebrate Tipu Jayanti.

“BJP leaders like Yeddyurappa, Jagadish Shettar and R Ashok who are now opposing the celebration of the birth anniversary of Tipu Sultan were among those who willingly accepted Tipu hats during celebration of Tipu Jayanti in the past. Why did they do it?” Siddaramaiah said.

“They are opposing Tipu Jayanti for political reasons. Their intention is to indulge in divisive politics and to create differences between Hindus and Muslim,” he said.

Express Investigation

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App