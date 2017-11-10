‘Tipu Jayanti’ celebrated across Karnataka amid massive security

Tipu Jayanti 2017: The historical evidence on the ‘Tiger of Mysore’ can be read as competing narratives. Tipu Jayanti 2017: The historical evidence on the ‘Tiger of Mysore’ can be read as competing narratives.

‘Tipu Jayanti’ was celebrated amid tight security across Karnataka on Friday to mark the birth anniversary of the controversial 18th-century ruler of the erstwhile Mysore kingdom, Tipu Sultan. The Siddaramaiah-led government in Karnataka has been celebrating the birth anniversary of the 18th century Mysore ruler for the past three years to honour him as a freedom fighter.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is the opposition party in the state, along with several Hindu organisations and individuals, opposed the Karnataka government celebrating Tipu Jayanti through statewide protests.

A thick blanket of security was put in place across the entire state to see that the celebrations take place peacefully. As many as over 54,000 police personnel and platoons of the Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP), bolstered by the Rapid Action Force (RAF), kept a hawk-eyed vigil as functions were held at the district headquarters, where state ministers and others hailed the legacy of Tipu.

Around 150 BJP workers protesting against the celebrations were detained in Hubli, reported ANI.

The Congress government regards Tipu Sultan as a patriot, who fought against the British. In contrary, the views of the BJP and the RSS are completely different from those of the state government, who regard the 18th-century ruler as a tyrant monarch for being biased against Hindus.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Karnataka High Court refused to stay Tipu Sultan Jayanti celebrations. Before that, the High Court had sought to know whether the expenditure to be incurred on the celebrations had the “authority” of the state budget.

BJP and some outfits have time and again expressed their reservations for Tipu Jayanti celebrations, by calling him “religious bigot”, “fanatic” and “anti-Kannada”.

However, Siddaramaiah had also defended the state government’s decision to celebrate the birth anniversary of the 18th century Mysore ruler. (With PTI inputs)

