After Tipu Jayanti, only a matter of time before Siddaramaiah celebrates Kasab Jayanti: Union Minister Hegde

Union Minister Anantkumar Hegde attacked Karnataka Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Saturday, saying that since the latter had celebrated Tipu Jayanti, it was only a matter of time before he started making people celebrate Ajmal Kasab’s Jayanti. In a statement to ANI, Hegde said: “Siddaramaiah did not celebrate Kittur Chennamma festival but he is busy celebrating Tipu Jayanti.”

Criticising the Congress leadership in the state, Hegde said Karnataka has become a safe haven for criminals. He also spoke about immigrants in the state, saying, “There nine lakh Bangladeshis in Bangalore, you’ll find immigrants in Belgaum, Bijapur, Hubli, Dharwad and even in Kittur. Check under your legs, bombs could have been planted.”

Hegde had kicked up a controversy in October last month after he asked not to be invited to the celebrations around Tipu Sultan Jayanti. In a letter to Karnataka Chief Minister’s Secretariat and Uttara Kannada Deputy Commissioner, the Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship asked them not to include his name on the list of invitees for the programmes for Tipu Jayanti to be held on November 10.

Karnataka is set to go to polls in April 2018. The current state Assembly’s tenure ends in May 2018.

The CM had criticised the letter, saying that it shouldnt have been written in the first place as Hegde himself is a part of the government, adding that invites will be sent to all leaders at the Union as well as the State level and that it was up to them whether to accept or reject it.

