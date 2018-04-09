Tina Dabi, 2015 IAS topper, ties knot with runner-up Athar Shafi in Kashmir 

Tina Dabi and Athar Amir-ul-Shafi got married in Pahalgam club at picturesque tourist resort of South Kashmir. (Source: Dabi-tina/Instagram) Tina Dabi and Athar Amir-ul-Shafi got married in Pahalgam club at picturesque tourist resort of South Kashmir. (Source: Dabi-tina/Instagram)

Tina Dabi, the 24-year-old IAS officer who topped the 2015 civil services exam, has tied the knot with the man from Kashmir who stood second in the same examination.

Dabi and Athar Amir-ul-Shafi solemnised their relationship at Pahalgam Club, the picturesque tourist resort in south Kashmir, which is barely 30 kilometres from Athar’s House. It was a low-key affair – only relatives and friends of the couple were invited.

The couple then shifted to Athar’s house at Devipora, Mattan in south Kashmir’s Anantnag where Athar’s family hosted a reception for the guests.

Athar was wearing a golden sherwani while Tina was dressed in red.

A graduate of Delhi’s Lady Shri Ram college, Dabi shot into prominence after she became the first ever Dalit girl to top the UPSC examination. ALSO READ | Between the lines of Tina Dabi’s IAS success story: Individual excellence and social change

It was love at first sight for the two IAS toppers. They had met at the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) office in Delhi during the 2016 felicitation ceremony. Athar belongs to Mattan town while Dabi is from Delhi.

The couple have come under criticism in view of their different religious background. When the media sought Dabi’s reaction to it, she said: “I think it is a small price to pay for being in the public eye.”

Although Shafi had opted for his home state cadre and Dabi for Haryana, both got Rajasthan cadre of the IAS.

