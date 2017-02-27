Blaze on first floor of ToI building, 25 fire tenders sent, staff evacuated

A fire broke out on the first floor of the Times of India building in Central Delhi on Sunday, with at least 25 fire tenders being rushed to the spot. (Representational Image) A fire broke out on the first floor of the Times of India building in Central Delhi on Sunday, with at least 25 fire tenders being rushed to the spot. (Representational Image)

A fire broke out on the first floor of the Times of India building in Central Delhi on Sunday, with at least 25 fire tenders being rushed to the spot. Officials said no casualty was reported. Fire department officials said the fire broke out at 4.30 pm in the server room. They said the reason behind it is yet to be ascertained. The fire department said it will undertake cooling operations inside the building till 11 pm to control the smoke.

A major fire had engulfed parts of the building’s top floor in May last year. “We received a call at 4.45 pm. It was a big category call, which means that damage could be big. Considering the magnitude, 10 fire tenders were send immediately and a total of 25 are under operation to control the incident. No casualty has been reported and the reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained,” said Atul Garg, chief fire officer, Delhi fire service.

Official said that fire trucks with skylifts were used to control the smoke. “The fire has been doused partially and the operation is still on. The incident has caused a lot of smoke and cooling operation is being undertaken to control it,” the official said.

Police sources said it is suspected that the fire could have been caused due to extra heat generated in the cooling system, due to which the smoke spread quickly through the first floor. “The exact reason is yet to be ascertained. We are investigating the matter,” M S Randhawa, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Central Delhi, said.

Editorial staff of the Times of India, the Economic Times and the Nav Bharat Times, located on the second and third floors of the building, were evacuated minutes after the fire incident, officials said. “Security staff informed us to evacuate the building around 4.30 pm. No smoke had entered the third floor of the building at that time,” said a member of the editorial staff.

“At least 100 people present inside the building were immediately evacuated. There were no casualties during the evacuation,” said a member of the security team.