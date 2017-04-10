Timeline: Former Indian Navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav sentenced to death in Pakistan

A TV grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav A TV grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav

A statement by the Pakistani Inter-Services Public Relations office said on Monday that former Indian Navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav who was arrested on charges of espionage in March last year has been awarded a death sentence. India has maintained that Jadhav was abducted from Iran while Pakistan claims Jadhav was an agent of the Indian external intelligence arm Research & Analysis Wing (R&AW) and that he was abducted from Mashkel, Balochistan in Pakistan during a counter-intelligence operation.

The ISPR statement read: “RAW agent Commander Kulbhushan Sudhir Jadhav was tried BY FGCM under section 59 of Pakistan Army Act (PAA) 1952) and Section 3 of official Secret Act of 1923. FGCM found Kulbhushan Sudhir Jadhav guilty of all the charges.”

Jadhav, 46, was tried though Field General Court Martial (FGCM) under section 59 of Pakistan Army Act (PAA) 1952 and Section 3 of ofﬁcial Secret Act of 1923 and awarded death sentence. He was charged with destabilising peace in Balochistan and Karachi while also waging war against India’s western neighbour.

Here is a timeline of how the events unfolded.

March 2016: Kulbhushan Jadhav is arrested. Reports of his pickup came out on March 3, however, his arrest was announced formally on March 24. Pakistani army claims he is an agent of R&AW.

Also, Sarfaraz Bugti, home minister of Balochistan, announced in the same month that Jadhav was picked up from Chaman located on the eastern extreme point of Balochistan while in a ISPR press conference, General Asim Bajwa, DG of the department, said he was picked up from Saravan which is near Pakistan-Iran border to the south east of Zahidan. The distance between the two places is 868-km by road.

March 26, 2016: Pakistan Foreign Office summons Indian High Commissioner and releases statement. The statement read: “The Indian High Commissioner was summoned by the Foreign Secretary today (Friday) and through a demarche conveyed our protest and deep concern on the illegal entry into Pakistan by a RAW officer and his involvement in subversive activities in Balochistan and Karachi.”

In response, Vikas Swarup, spokesperson of India’s’ Ministry of External Affairs, stated: “The said individual (Kulbhushan Jadhav) has no link with Government since his premature retirement (he is said to have retired from the Indian Navy in 2002 and was a businessman since then) from Indian Navy. We have sought consular access to him. India has no interest in interfering in internal matters of any country and firmly believes that a stable and peaceful Pakistan is in the interest of all in the region,” he said.

India was not allowed consular access.

March 29, 2016: A video was released by the Pakistani government as Jadhav’s confession statement. In the video he is seen as saying that he is a serving Indian Navy officer and operative of the R&AW. The gap of nearly three weeks between his arrests and several other factors prompt Indian authorities to question the legitimacy of the confession video. Indian government also alleges that Pakistani authorities may have used coercive or third degree techniques to get a tutored statement of confession.

April 2016: The provincial government of Balochistan file an FIR against Jadhav on charges of terrorism and sabotage.

December 7, 2016: During investigations on Jadhav, Sartaj Aziz, advisor on foreign affairs to Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharaf, stated in a full senate chamber that the dossier provided on Jadhav had mere statements and that not enough evidence was provided on him. While not denying Pakistan’s stand on Jadhav’s accused status of being an R&AW agent, Aziz, in light of insufficient evidence, left it on Pakistani authorities to find more matter on him.

March 3, 2017: Aziz retracts his previous statement on insufficient evidence on Jadhav. He addresses the Pakistan senate, says Jadhav will not be extradited to India under any circumstances.

April 4, 2017: Jadhav is sentenced to death in a secret trial. ISPR issues official statement on Jadhav’s death sentence.

