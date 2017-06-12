Time to take farmers’ fight to national level: Swabhimani Paksha MP Raju Shetti

Shetti with other farmer leaders in Mumbai. Ganesh Shirsekar Shetti with other farmer leaders in Mumbai. Ganesh Shirsekar

MINUTES after an inter-ministerial committee and farmer leaders agreed upon a complete loan waiver for farmers in Maharashtra, Swabhimani Paksha MP Raju Shetti, who heads the state’s largest farmer outfit, Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana, announced that they would now take the fight to the doorsteps of the Narendra Modi government. “After first fighting shy of conceding to farmers’ demands, the Devendra Fadnavis government has finally seen reason and announced a complete loan waiver,” said Shetti.

He added that they were mobilising farmers from across the country to take the fight to the national level. “Farmer leaders from across the country will hold their first meeting in Delhi on June 16 to press for implementation of the Swaminathan Committee recommendations,” he said. Shetti said their key demands are a complete loan waiver for farmers across the country and Minimum Support Price. “Three years ago, the Prime Minister had announced that his government was committed to ensuring MSP. He has failed to keep his word.”

