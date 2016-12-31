Time to shift paradigm from politics of caste to development in UP: Congress

Randeep Surjewala’s statement came in the wake of expulsion and revocation of the expulsion order of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and Samajwadi Party general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav. Randeep Surjewala’s statement came in the wake of expulsion and revocation of the expulsion order of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and Samajwadi Party general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav.

The Congress party on Saturday said on again-off again family feud within the Samajwadi Party is not an important issue and added that the time has come to shift the paradigm from the politics of caste and religion in Uttar Pradesh to that of development. “Congress party never comments on the internal affairs of any political party. Important issue is not the dispute between two groups or individuals, but to shift the paradigm from the politics of caste and religion in Uttar Pradesh to the paradigm of development which Rahul Gandhi and the Congress are attempting to do,” Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala told ANI.

Expressing confidence over sweeping next year Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, Surjewala further said that time has come to build a new brand of politics based on development.

Surjewala’s statement came in the wake of expulsion and revocation of the expulsion order of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and Samajwadi Party general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav.