Time ripe for Ram temple’s construction: Sadhvi Ritambhara

Sadhvi, who was in Jaipur for a religious programme, said preparations for constructing the temple were complete, but the court verdict on the matter was pending.(Express File Photo) Sadhvi, who was in Jaipur for a religious programme, said preparations for constructing the temple were complete, but the court verdict on the matter was pending.(Express File Photo)

Hindutva leader Sadhvi Ritambhara today pushed for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya saying that the time was ripe for its construction. “When will the temple be constructed, if not now when the Prime Minister is Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister is Yogi Adityanath?,” she asked.

Sadhvi, who was in Jaipur for a religious programme, said preparations for constructing the temple were complete, but the court verdict on the matter was pending.

On a question on godmen facing criminal charges, she said there are fake coins in the market along with the real ones and it is for the people to identify the genuine ones.

“Superstition and hypocrisy in the garb of religion should be ridiculed”, she said, adding the country is known in the world for its spirituality, culture, history and one should try to preserve them.

Video of the day

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App