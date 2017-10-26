Time PM Modi introspects ills of demonetisation, quits: Congress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Source: Express photo by Renuka Puri) Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Source: Express photo by Renuka Puri)

As the BJP announced that it will celebrate November 8 as “anti-black money day”, the Congress Wednesday said it is time for PM Narendra Modi to introspect and demit office instead of celebrating the “demon of demonetisation”. The Congress also asked the Prime Minister to apologise to the nation for the “unpardonable blunder” and order an investigation into what it called the “scam” of demonetisation. Prime Minister Modi had announced withdrawal of old Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 currencies from circulation on November 8, 2016.

Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma on Wednesday also said that the central government’s Rs 2.11 lakh crore bank recapitalisation plan, announced on Tuesday, coupled with the approval of highway projects worth Rs 7 lakh crore to spur the economy, is akin to giving a “bottle of glucose” to a patient on a “ventilator”.

Sharma and Congress communication department head Randeep Surjewala said in a statement: “Modinomics and Jaitleynomics have destroyed India’s economic growth story.”

“Jobs are in peril, businesses are shutting down, exports are falling, the GDP is on a downward spiral, NPAs have touched a whopping Rs 9 lakh crore, and credit growth is the lowest in 63 years. But the tragedy is that the Prime Minister and the Finance Minister refuse to get off the high horse of arrogance and autocracy.”

The party said that if “morality is still a virtue in India’s polity, then it is time for PM Modi to introspect and demit his office, besides apologising to the nation for the unpardonable blunder and ordering an immediate investigation into the demonetisation scam and the loss to economy”.

