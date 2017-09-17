Time has come to silence Pakistan guns: Congress leader Raman Bhalla

Expressing concern over repeated ceasefire violations by Pakistan, Congress leader and former minister Raman Bhalla on Sunday said the time has come to silence the Pakistani guns along the LoC and international border. He also criticised the Centre and state government over their response to ceasefire violations and said it was the responsibility of the BJP-led NDA dispensation to find a solution.

“The time has come to act and silence the Pakistani guns as the residents of border areas, since July last year, have suffered unimaginable losses due to unprovoked Pakistani firing and shelling,” he said interacting with people in Gandhi Nagar in Jammu. He said that ceasefire violations and militant attacks in the past few months have broken all records and “this government is dragging us into the 1990s as more youths, according to agencies, are joining militant ranks”.

“It is NDA government’s duty and responsibility to find a solution to the repeated violations,” he said. Lauding the role of BSF in safeguarding the borders, the Congress leader said “the force has done a good job and it has done what was required of it”.

