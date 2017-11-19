Time for our society to get rid of casteism, communalism: PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)

To mark the 50th death anniversary of a saint from Gujarat — Shri Rang Avadhoot Maharaj — Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday addressed a gathering in Ahmedabad through video conference. Addressing the gathering of Shri Rang Avadhoot Parivar in Gujarati, the Prime Minister said that as India heads towards 2022, it is time for society to get rid of social evils like casteism, terrorism, black money, corruption, communalism and nepotism. “We have to pledge to rid our society of these evils,” Modi said.

Recalling his association with followers of the Maharaj, Modi remembered how he had traversed the areas around Narmada where Rang Avadhoot Maharaj held sway. “Normally, the names of bridges, roads and buildings are named after politicians. But when I was the chief minister of Gujarat, I had named a new bridge built near Poicha as Rang Setu,” he told the gathering where Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was also present. ENS

