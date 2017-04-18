Time Congress led all secular parties: K V Thomas

KV Thomas. KV Thomas.

SENIOR CONGRESS leader K V Thomas Monday said leaders who had left the party such as Sharad Pawar, Mamata Banerjee and even YSR Congress chief Jaganmohan Reddy should return to the party and take on the BJP under Sonia Gandhi’s leadership. Reddy’s father Y S R reddy was a popular two-time Congress CM of united Andhra Pradesh. Thomas’s remarks come at a time when there is a buzz in the Congress about the need for a change of leadership following the rout in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand Assembly elections.

Thomas indicated that Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi should be elevated in the party hierarchy. “It is also time for Rahul Gandhi’s leadership in the Congress, and the party to unite under his leadership,” he said.

Lauding the Congress president’s leadership, Thomas said, “Sonia Gandhi had done a wonderful job in UPA-I and UPA-II… Every leader in the country, other than those in BJP, have full faith in her. As the chairperson of UPA, she should lead all non-BJP parties.”

About the likes of Pawar and Banerjee, who had walked out of the Congress and formed their own political outfits, Thomas said, “Time has come for the Congress to lead all secular parties under the leadership of Sonia Gandhi. This is not a new experience… All these leaders have worked with her earlier.”

Speaking to reporters, Thomas said, “The best thing is for them to merge their parties (with Congress). If that is not possible, they should give full support to the Congress on all issues.”

