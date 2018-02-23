Tigress on target has cubs; foresters in fix

T1 is accused of having killed 10 people T1 is accused of having killed 10 people

A tigress accused of killing 10 people in Maharashtra’s Yavatmal district, against whom shooting orders had been issued last month and then stayed, has turned out to be lactating mother to a pair of two-month-old cubs, forest officials said. The cubs were seen by the ground staff on February 16 and also appeared in trap camera pictures the next day, they said. This has left forest officials in a fix as they can neither capture T1 in haste nor be sure that it won’t attack someone again. The officials, however, can continue efforts to capture the accompanying male T2, whose presence was proved near at least one of the bodies.

On January 3, a team of three veterinarians had told forest officials that the tigress could be pregnant. This had prompted activist Sarita Subramaniam to move the Nagpur bench of Bombay High Court, which stayed the order to shoot the tiger. Subramaniam had also flagged the matter with National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) that had ordered a check by a special team. The team led by NTCA’s Assistant Inspector General of Forests Raja Ram Singh had said in its report that by merely looking at camera trap pictures, it could not be ascertained if the tigress was pregnant.

Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forest Ram Babu told The Indian Express, “It has become a difficult situation for us. It’s not easy to take any call so soon.”

Deputy Conservator of Forests, Pandharkavda, K M Abharna said, “There is no standard operating procedure on how to deal with a situation like this. For now, we have stopped the operation to capture T1. But we will continue with the operation to capture the male, T2, as per the directives of the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF), Wildlife.”

The officials refused to comment when asked if they will be able to capture the tigress till the cubs grow self-dependent.

NTCA Member-Secretary Debabrata Swain said, “It’s a Catch-22 situation where no decision can be taken in haste. But the PCCF has to take a call. They can let us know if they need any suggestion. The case is also in high court and a lot depends on what the court says.”

A senior wildlife biologist said, “There are no easy solutions here. If you leave the tigress and the cubs in the wild, the problem will increase three-fold. The cubs will follow the mother in whatever she does. So, when they grow up, attacks on humans will also grow. The only option, though unpalatable, is to capture all as soon as possible and put them in a big enclosure.”

Nitin Desai of Wildlife Protection Society of India said, “By leaving the tigress in the wild along with the cubs, you are only going to increase the magnitude of the problem. So, the safest option is to pick all three and put them in captivity somewhere. As it is, we are not facing the problem of dwindling tiger numbers. but one of plenty. We need to take some decisions like this.”

