Tigress mowed down by speeding train in Madhya Pradesh

A three-year old tigress was mowed down by a train near Budni station of Madhya Pradesh, a forest official said on Thursday. The incident took place late last night at Midghat section near Budni near Hoshangabad in Sehore district of the state, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Sehore, R S Alawa told PTI.

Watch What Else is Making News



“We have got the information that a tigress was killed by a speeding train. The forest team has rushed to the site,” he added.

“It is not yet clear as to how the tigress reached on the rail tracks,” he added.

The officials said that tiger was mowed down by Intercity Express at around 10.30 pm last night.

“We are still searching for one of the severed limbs, which could not be traced so far,” the forest official said.

Another forest officer said the carcass of the tigress has been recovered and taken for post-mortem at Forest Post Bansapur, near Hoshangabad.

This is the second incident of a tiger being hit by the train in the state this month. Earlier on December 6, a tiger was killed a speeding train near Majhgavan railway station in Satna district.