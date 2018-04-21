Tigress found dead in UP’s Sohagi Barwa Wildlife Sanctuary

Officials have been on high alert for the past few days since the recovery of a leopard carcasses last month from the Chuak forest range of the sanctuary. Officials have been on high alert for the past few days since the recovery of a leopard carcasses last month from the Chuak forest range of the sanctuary.

A tigress was found dead in the Sohagi Barwa Wildlife Sanctuary here, a forest official said Saturday.

The carcass of the tigress was spotted on Friday by some villagers in the Ganeshpur beat, which comes under the sanctuary’s Madhwaliya range, Forest Range Officer Imtiyaz Ahmad said.

It is not immediately known how the big cat died, he said, adding that the body was sent for post mortem.

Officials have been on high alert for the past few days since the recovery of a leopard carcasses last month from the Chuak forest range of the sanctuary.

