Follow Us:
Saturday, April 21, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology

From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
Latest News
  • Tigress found dead in UP’s Sohagi Barwa Wildlife Sanctuary

Tigress found dead in UP’s Sohagi Barwa Wildlife Sanctuary

The carcass of the tigress was spotted on Friday by some villagers in the Ganeshpur beat, which comes under the sanctuary's Madhwaliya range, Forest Range Officer Imtiyaz Ahmad said.

By: PTI | Maharajganj (up) | Updated: April 21, 2018 2:12:07 pm
Tigress found dead in UP's Sohagi Barwa Wildlife Sanctuary Officials have been on high alert for the past few days since the recovery of a leopard carcasses last month from the Chuak forest range of the sanctuary.
Related News

A tigress was found dead in the Sohagi Barwa Wildlife Sanctuary here, a forest official said Saturday.

The carcass of the tigress was spotted on Friday by some villagers in the Ganeshpur beat, which comes under the sanctuary’s Madhwaliya range, Forest Range Officer Imtiyaz Ahmad said.

It is not immediately known how the big cat died, he said, adding that the body was sent for post mortem.

Officials have been on high alert for the past few days since the recovery of a leopard carcasses last month from the Chuak forest range of the sanctuary.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Share your thoughts
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now