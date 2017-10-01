Tight security for Durga idols immersion, Muharram procession in Odisha

Bhubaneswar : Devotees carrying an idol of Goddess Durga for immersion in Kuakhai river in Bhubaneswar on Sunday. PTI Photo (PTI10_1_2017_000086B) Bhubaneswar : Devotees carrying an idol of Goddess Durga for immersion in Kuakhai river in Bhubaneswar on Sunday. PTI Photo (PTI10_1_2017_000086B)

Odisha Police has put in place elaborate security arrangement for the smooth immersion of Durga idols and Muharram procession. The police has identified Bhadrak, Balasore, Cuttack, Kendrapara, Rourkela, Sambalpur and Sundergarh for the purpose, Director General of Police R P Sharma said. He said the respective superintendents of police and additional superintendents of police have been put on alert to ensure that there is no breach in the law and order situation.

“Elaborate police security and communication arrangements have been made for smooth and peaceful observance of festivals, immersion and tazia procession,” Sharma said adding Muharram will be observed on October 1 and October 2. In Bhadrak, which has been identified as the most vulnerable, the police have deployed at least 17 platoons of police forces to maintain law and order, a senior official said.

Four deputy superintendents of police, two additional ACPs and 11 inspectors have been put in charge of maintaining law and order, reports from the district said. This apart, senior police officers have been put in-chare of other senstive places during the celebrations.

