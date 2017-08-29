Tight security arrangements for Vailankanni festival

A total of 2000 police personnel have been deployed at this town. Watch towers have been erected at 12 places and surveillance cameras have been installed at strategic locations, SP said (Wikimedia Commons) A total of 2000 police personnel have been deployed at this town. Watch towers have been erected at 12 places and surveillance cameras have been installed at strategic locations, SP said (Wikimedia Commons)

Tight security arrangements have been made for the smooth conduct of the 11-day annual festival at Vailankanni in the district, which commenced Tuesday. The festival commenced with the hoisting of the holy flag. Nagapattinam district Superintendent of Police Deshmukh Shekar Sanjay said that the entire town has been brought under security cover. A total of 2000 police personnel have been deployed at this town. Watch towers have been erected at 12 places and surveillance cameras have been installed at strategic locations, he said.

Rescue teams comprising personnel from police and fire service, expert divers, and fishermen had been formed to deal with any emergency when the pilgrims take bath in the sea. Special teams have been formed for traffic regulation and crime prevention, he said. A large number of pilgrims are expected to throng the town during the festival days.

